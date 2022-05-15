Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Target Price at $37.20

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

AVXL opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

