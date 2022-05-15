Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Target Price at $50.41

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

