Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Price Target at $48.83

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 406,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

