Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $59.62

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,020,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.50%.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.