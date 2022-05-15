Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT at $109.50

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 129,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Legrand has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.