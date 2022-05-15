Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT at $109.50

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 129,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Legrand has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

