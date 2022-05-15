Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $27.04

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MAG Silver by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $13.34 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.77 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

