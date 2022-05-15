Brokerages Set Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Target Price at $10.60

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.37) to €10.90 ($11.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.80 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($10.95) to €9.80 ($10.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OUKPY stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

