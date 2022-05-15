Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $13.88

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

PTVE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 280,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

