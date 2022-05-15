Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target at $47.50

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

