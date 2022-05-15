Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $96.73

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,413. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.