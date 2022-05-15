Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Target Price at GBX 612

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 612 ($7.55).

RTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.34) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th.

LON RTO opened at GBX 518 ($6.39) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 517.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 543.83. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.16). The stock has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.46), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($122,533.69).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

