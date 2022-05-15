Brokerages Set Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Target Price at €25.21

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.21 ($26.54).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.32 ($16.13) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($14.05) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($30.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

