Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$71.27

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of SLF opened at C$61.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The stock has a market cap of C$36.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.09. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$60.43 and a 12-month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.989999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

