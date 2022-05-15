Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) PT at GBX 1,980

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.86 ($24.32).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($24.41) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($27.00) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 68 ($0.84) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,511.50 ($18.64). 402,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,243. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,644.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,690.19. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,010 ($24.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.53), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($60,344.72). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.00), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($60,910.44).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

