Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $48.50

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,420,000 after buying an additional 307,755 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 54.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 918,299 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 395,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.20 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

