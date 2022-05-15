Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $52.57

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 315,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. Xencor has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

