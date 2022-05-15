Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,763,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,872,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $47.71. 2,942,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

