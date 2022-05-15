Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,056.49

Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,056.49 ($13.03) and traded as low as GBX 970 ($11.96). Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 984 ($12.13), with a volume of 14,986 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £424.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.69) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($900.74).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

