BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 339 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

