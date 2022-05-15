BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,334,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.33 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

