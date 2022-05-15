BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWI opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

