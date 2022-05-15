BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.