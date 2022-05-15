BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $159.95 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

