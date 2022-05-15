BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $108.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.