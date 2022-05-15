BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.08 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.47 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.