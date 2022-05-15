BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

