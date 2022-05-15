BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $394,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

