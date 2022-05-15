BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $807,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 969,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

