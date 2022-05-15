BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,700,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.09 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

