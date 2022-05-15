BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,158 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,581 shares of company stock valued at $30,556,623. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

