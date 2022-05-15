BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 412 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.