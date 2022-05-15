BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 919 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $35,917,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,903,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,581.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

NYSE:BK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

