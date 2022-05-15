BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes $423,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.