Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. Buckle has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

