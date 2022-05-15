Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

