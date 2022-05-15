Bunzl plc Plans Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5104 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Bunzl stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

BZLFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,935 ($36.19) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 3,050 ($37.60) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,225.60.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

