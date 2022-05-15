Burency (BUY) Reaches Market Cap of $930,901.17

Burency (BUY) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Burency has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Burency has a total market capitalization of $930,901.17 and approximately $45,868.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burency Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

