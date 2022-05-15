Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 35.9% in April

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

