BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.17.

BWXT opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

