ByteNext Market Capitalization Reaches $367,721.95 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $367,721.95 and $10,601.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00522899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036372 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.20 or 1.94375782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.