Bytom Hits One Day Volume of $2.09 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00227667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016624 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003005 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,754,216,925 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,411,569 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

