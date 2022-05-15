CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.10. 880,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.73. The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.27 and a 1 year high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$917.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

