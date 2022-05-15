Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.73 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of CMBM opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

