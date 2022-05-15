Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.70.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 98.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $7,283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

