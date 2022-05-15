Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,174 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,068,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

