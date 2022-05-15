Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOMA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

LOMA stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $628.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.78 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

