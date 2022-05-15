Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,404 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.83 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

