Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $224,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.