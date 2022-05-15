Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 9,386 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

