Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after buying an additional 59,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Endava stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.